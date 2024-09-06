Dallas Weather: A taste of fall hits DFW this weekend

Are you ready for a nice taste of fall this weekend?

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, a cold front arrives in North Texas on Friday afternoon, bringing beautiful weekend weather conditions.

Some showers and storms will be possible as the front moves in, especially south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. That will all taper off on Friday evening.

Saturday and Sunday follow with ample sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Some outlying areas may even fall into the upper 50s by Sunday morning.

It will be a great weekend for football fans and those with outdoor plans!

Temps stay in the 80s through next week with increasing cloud cover and low shower chances returning by the middle of next week.