Dallas Weather: Parts of North Texas under an Excessive Heat Warning

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for parts of North Texas.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, high temperatures will reach near 100 again on Friday with a heat index of 110.

"It is hot. There’s no other way to slice it. But compared to other years in Texas, we’ve had hotter Junes and there will certainly be hotter temperatures this summer," said Meteorologist Evan Andrews. "It could be worse. It’s not pleasant. It’s still warm and muggy."

Fortunately, a south breeze on Friday will bring a little relief.

"At least we get a breeze. I’m trying to pull out all the positive things of this forecast because I’m positive it’s going to be like this all weekend and next week," Evan joked.

The temperatures are expected to continue near 100 degrees through at least the July 4 holiday.

The next chance for a break and possible storms is not until the end of next week. That's when a cold front could try to squeeze its way into Texas.

