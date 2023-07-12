North Texas get ready for the return of the heat.

High temperatures are climbing back above 100 on Wednesday, and they will stay hot for days to come.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through at least Thursday evening for the area.

On Wednesday, high temperatures are expected to hit 103 degrees, but that's not even the worst part.

The humid air will make the temperatures feel like they are hotter than 110!

Wednesday is supposed to be the hottest day this week, but when you are talking about temperatures over 100 nothing will feel cool.

Triple-digit temps should stick around through at least Saturday.

While Texans know a thing or two about the heat, it is important to remember just how dangerous it really is..

MedStar crews treated 6 patients for heat-related illnesses on Tuesday.

Since May 1st, they've received 315 calls to help people for heat calls. 222 of them had to be taken to the hospital.

7-Day Forecast

On Saturday night into Sunday temperatures should drop a bit, and we might even see a few storms.

You will have a greater chance of seeing rain the farther north you go.

Triple-digit heat is expected to kick right back in at the beginning of next week.