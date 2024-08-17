Dallas weather: Excessive heat warning in effect this weekend

Get ready for the hottest stretch of weather we have seen all year.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through Sunday evening.

Heat index values are expected to reach 110 or higher for the next two days.

The hottest days of the year so far have been August 7 and 8 when temperatures hit 103.

The high on Saturday is expected to hit 103, but it is expected to climb to 105 on Sunday.

The heat will peak on Monday when highs are also expected to hit 105.

So far, we have seen 17 triple-digit days in 2024.

7-Day Forecast

The triple-digit temperatures will stick around through Tuesday, but then there will be a slight break.

High temperatures should drop into the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday before bouncing back up to the triple digits by the weekend.