Dallas Weather: Monday could be another 'hottest day of the year'

Monday could be the hottest day of the summer so far.

We probably sound like a broken record. Sunday was also officially the hottest day of the year.

Temperatures climbed to 104 on Sunday afternoon, beating out the previous high of 103 earlier this month.

But on Monday, it’s going to be even hotter. Temperatures are expected to jump up past 105.

Excessive Heat Warnings will stay in effect through at least Monday night. There’s also a Pollution Watch in effect.

The only good news is the fact that the humidity levels will be low. So, there won’t be much of a heat index on Monday.

7 Day Forecast

A weak front is expected to come in from the east, dropping temperatures back down to close to 100 for the rest of the week.

There’s a very minimal chance for a late day-evening storm on Tuesday. Coverage is less than 10%.

Then, on Wednesday, the front stalls. That’s the only day we might dip below 100 in Dallas and the eastern counties. Fort Worth and the western counties will likely still be at or above 100.

Thursday and Friday are back to near 100 across North Texas.

Tired of the heat? Just remember, it could always be worse.

Last summer, we had a total of 26 days with 105+ temperatures.