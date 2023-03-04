Clean up continuing for some North Texans after Thursday's storms

People in North Texas are still working to clean up from Thursday’s storms.

One woman in a South Dallas neighborhood had her home destroyed.

She said she was forced to shield her son from the flying debris when her roof collapsed.

"You know how you are just so tired you don’t know what to do? I am at that point right now," Jaysomi Punch said.

Punch sat in the front yard of her Dallas home surrounded by debris, unsure how she plans to start over.

Inside, her ceiling collapsed.

"I’ve never been through anything like this in my life," she added.

Punch is trying to clean up what she can after Thursday’s severe storms tore apart her home near 175 and Murdock Road.

The South Dallas neighborhood was hit hard by the high winds and heavy rain.

Punch and her son had just celebrated his 9th birthday when the storm moved in.

"He started screaming. He was panicking. By the time he was panicking, it was right up on us," she recalled. "Door slammed in and I hit my knee. I had to go to the ER. I fell down trying to shield him. The lights were out. It was a lot. It sucked out my windows."

Punch and her son walked outside to see the metal car port twisted, windows blown out, and transformers sparking.

Pictures from inside the home show where the roof caved in.

"They were just popping, just popping off. There were live wires. It was horrible," she said.

Next door, Mary Williams was without power for nearly 24 hours.

"I have been over here 30 something years," she said.

She and her husband were huddled inside as the house started to shake Thursday evening.

"I grabbed my husband's hand because everything went black. I saw fire, and I could hear it," she recalled. "That’s another thing, we ask each other if we are alright, we say yeah, so that's good."

But for Punch, it's been one set back after another.

She is a student, a single mom, and a caretaker for her dad who is battling cancer.

For now, she and her son will stay with her mom.

"I need a break. I need a break, but it’s not coming through," she said.