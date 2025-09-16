Dallas weather: End of summer heat lingers before fall cold front

The Brief A weak cold front is expected to move through North Texas on Thursday but will likely weaken before bringing significant cooling. Temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 90s through the end of the week, with a slight chance of isolated showers and storms. A more significant cold front is forecast for next week, which is expected to finally bring high temperatures down into the 80s.



Summer will end on a hot note in North Texas, but cooler temperatures may arrive with the first day of fall.

7-Day Forecast

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar, with light winds, some moisture, and morning sun. Expect highs in the mid-90s with a very slight chance of afternoon showers. Pollution watches are in effect as heat, sun, and light winds affect the ozone.

A weak front is expected to move in from Oklahoma on Thursday but will likely lose its "punch" before reaching Texas. Highs will remain in the 90s. There's a chance for isolated showers and storms Thursday evening, mainly to the north, with the possibility continuing into Friday morning.

Extra cloud cover on Friday morning will keep highs closer to average, near 90 degrees.

The last weekend of summer also looks to be above average. South winds will return on Saturday, making it more humid with partly sunny skies.

The next notable chance of showers and storms will ramp up Sunday night or Monday morning as a cold front approaches North Texas. Highs in the 80s are expected to return next week.