Dallas weather: Dust from West Texas makes for hazy morning

By
Published 
FOX 4

Dallas Weather: Feb. 27 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews gives an update on the overnight wind and some possible severe weather later in the week.

People across North Texas woke up to orange-ish, hazy skies on Monday morning thanks to dust being blown in from West Texas.

West Texas saw 80 mile per hour winds on Sunday, which led to frightening-looking dust storms.

West Texas dust storm Feb. 26, 2023 (Courtesy: Twitter/lahwx)

FOX 4 viewer Jim Basick took photos of the dust on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas.

(Courtesy: Jim Basick)

The leftovers of those storms moved into North Texas.

In addition to the orange look to the sunrise, the dust also has a distinct funky smell.

Anyone who parked outside overnight is likely seeing some spots.

Dust from West Texas makes for hazy morning in DFW

Sunday night's rain and West Texas dust muddied up a lot of freshly-washed cars Monday morning. (Courtesy: Matt Lantz)

The rain we saw last night, along with the dust muddied up a lot of freshly-washed cars.

Things had mostly cleared up by late morning Monday and conditions should improve throughout the day. 