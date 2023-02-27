Dallas weather: Dust from West Texas makes for hazy morning
People across North Texas woke up to orange-ish, hazy skies on Monday morning thanks to dust being blown in from West Texas.
West Texas saw 80 mile per hour winds on Sunday, which led to frightening-looking dust storms.
West Texas dust storm Feb. 26, 2023 (Courtesy: Twitter/lahwx)
FOX 4 viewer Jim Basick took photos of the dust on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas.
(Courtesy: Jim Basick)
The leftovers of those storms moved into North Texas.
In addition to the orange look to the sunrise, the dust also has a distinct funky smell.
Anyone who parked outside overnight is likely seeing some spots.
The rain we saw last night, along with the dust muddied up a lot of freshly-washed cars.
Things had mostly cleared up by late morning Monday and conditions should improve throughout the day.