If you've gone outside at all on Thursday you know that it feels gross out there. In fact, the dewpoint at DFW actually tied the record-high.

Today is the 6th time in history that DFW Airport reached a dewpoint of 80 degrees since the National Weather Service started keeping track in 1947.

Just so you know how big of an impact the dewpoint has: At 2 p.m. the feels-like temperature at DFW was 108 degrees, but the actual temperature was just 90 degrees.

The other dates where we hit 80 degrees:

August 23, 1977

June 29, 1994

July 23, 1995

May 26, 1997

June 14, 1997

People trying to cool off at Klyde Warren Park on Thursday.

The dewpoint is a measure of how much moisture there is in the atmosphere.

Generally, when the dewpoint is around 50 to 60 degrees it is considered comfortable and at 70 it is considered humid.