Tuesday will also be a wet and cold day, although not as cold as Monday.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the morning showers will become more widespread rain as we get closer to noon and into the afternoon.

While the DFW area will be on the "cooler" side of a stalled front (40s to near 50), our southeast areas will be warmer and have more moisture available for heavy rain and some storms.

There is a Flood Watch for those areas and rain amounts could be more than 2 inches.

The rain should move out late in the day and head east with more fog possible Tuesday night as temps hold in the 40s.

Still more showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, albeit fewer. The last chance for showers and storms is on Friday.

You may get another 1–4 inches before the end of the week.

Dense fog slows morning commute

People had to take it a little slower Tuesday morning because of the dense fog that developed in parts of North Texas.

The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for dozens of north and central Texas counties until 10 a.m. That included Tarrant, Denton, Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall counties.

Those heading out the door for work or school were urged to take a little more time to make it to their destination safely.

When driving in fog, people should leave more room between cars, use low beams instead of high beams to see better and prevent glare., and use the road lines as guides when struggling to see the roadway.

For the latest traffic updates, follow FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner on X.