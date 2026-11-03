Dallas Weather: Cold front sweeps across North Texas

The Brief A cold front is pushing through North Texas Tuesday morning, clearing out severe weather threats. Lingering rain and localized flooding remain a concern south and east of the Metroplex through late morning. Most polling locations open at 7 a.m. with dry conditions, but voters in and around Palestine may have to wait until late Tuesday morning before rain completely moves out.



A cold front is moving east and southeast across the Metroplex Tuesday morning, ending overnight storms for most of the region and ushering in gusty winds and cooler weather.

What we know:

While some areas saw rough thunderstorms overnight, conditions across the Dallas-Fort Worth area are drying out rapidly Tuesday morning.

Non-severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning continue to train over the same spots south and east of the Metroplex, increasing localized flood concerns from Athens to Cayuga and Fairfield.

Most polling locations open at 7 a.m. with dry conditions, but voters in and around Palestine may have to wait until late Tuesday morning before rain completely moves out. Light to moderate rain also continues on the east side of Canton before exiting.

7-day Forecast

By the numbers:

Readings sit in the upper 50s and low 60s behind the boundary, compared to upper 60s and low 70s ahead of it. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s—a notable drop from Monday's 85 degrees.

Northwest winds will blow at 25 mph Tuesday, with some gusts reaching higher speeds.

An upper-level low pressure system will send clouds across the area later Tuesday afternoon, keeping areas closer to the Red River cooler due to thicker cloud cover.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

What's next:

Wednesday: Morning lows drop into the 40s and 50s, followed by lighter winds and pleasant afternoon highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 70s before a dry cold front arrives Thursday evening into Thursday night. Outside of a slight chance for a passing shower along the Red River, the front will pass without precipitation.

Friday through Monday: The secondary front keeps temperatures near normal, maintaining cool mornings in the 40s and 50s and pleasant afternoons in the 60s and 70s with no significant rain expected through Monday.