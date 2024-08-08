Dallas Weather: Hottest day so far this year

Thursday will be a brutally hot day in North Texas – likely the hottest day of the year so far.

While Wednesday was also the hottest day of the year so far at 103 degrees, we could reach 104 by Thursday afternoon.

If you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like 109.

"It’s pretty rough," said FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews. "For those of you that said, ‘Ooh, yesterday was pretty hot,’ yesterday the heat index hit about 105 or 106. Today the humidity may not go away in the afternoon and the air quality is not expected to be good either."

You won’t want to go outside if you don’t have to.

Fortunately, the rain chances for North Texas have been lifted slightly.

The northern counties have about a 20% chance of rain Thursday night. Some of those showers and storms could survive for another 20% on Friday morning.

Even on Saturday, there’s a small chance of rain coming down from Oklahoma.

The better news is that a weak summer cold will likely keep temps in the 90s areawide on Friday and throughout the weekend.

It’s not really cool, but certainly better than on Thursday.

So, who’s ready for fall?