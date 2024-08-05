Dallas Weather: Hottest days of the summer ahead

After a nice "break" this weekend, temperatures will start to head back up this week.

Light winds and plenty of sun (with just a few cumulus clouds) will allow temps to return to just under 100 degrees on Monday.

Then on Tuesday, the heat starts building. Each day of the week will be hotter than the one before.

The record highs are 106 on Wednesday and 107 on Thursday. We may be close to those numbers.

Fortunately, the humidity will be low throughout the week, so we don’t have to worry about a heat index.

7-Day Forecast

Late in the week, a summer cold front could bring temperatures back down to closer to 100 and maybe even the 90s by the weekend.

We should know more about the strength of that front closer to the weekend.