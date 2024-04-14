Dallas weather: Storms in the forecast Monday into Tuesday

Sunday will be a nice, breezy day in North Texas, but all eyes are on the chance for storms early in the week.

Monday Forecast: Chance of storms to the west

There is a large area of the country at risk for severe storms on Monday night.

The worst weather is expected to miss North Texas, with the highest risks in Oklahoma and northwest Texas.

The highest chance of storms will be to the west of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Our far western counties have a shot at seeing some high winds and even some hail.

For those of us that live in DFW the chances of seeing severe weather is low. The Storm Prediction Center ranks much of the area at a 1 on its 1 to 5 scale.

Most of the day should be nice on Monday.

There will be a strong cap in place, but we can't rule out the chance of a stray shower or two.

The overnight hours are when we expect the weather to be the roughest.

Tuesday Forecast: Storm chances move east

As the disturbance moves through the area Monday night into Tuesday, the severe weather risk moves to the east.

The day may start out rainy for Dallas-Fort Worth, but conditions are expected to improve into Tuesday afternoon.

7-Day Forecast

Things will dry out Wednesday, but the rest of the week is pretty uncertain at this point.

Thursday, Friday and even Saturday could see another shot at showers and storms.