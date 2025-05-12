The Brief Temperatures could hit 100 degrees on Wednesday. From 1991 to 2020, the average first triple-digit day was on July 1. The earliest day to ever hit the century mark in Dallas-Fort Worth was March 9, 1911.



Temperatures are expected to get near or above the 100-degree mark in Dallas-Fort Worth later this week.

It is much earlier than we usually see temperatures to crack the triple-digits, but it is far from the earliest ever.

First 100-Degree Day in Dallas-Fort Worth

From 1991 to 2020, the average first triple-digit day was on July 1.

Here is a look at the first 100-degree day over the last 6 years.

2019: July 30

2020: July 12

2021: July 25

2022: June 11

2023: June 25

2024: June 23

Earliest 100-Degree Days in Dallas-Fort Worth

Though May 14 is earlier than usual for DFW to see triple-digit days, we have seen earlier days in the past.

March 9, 1911 - 100° March 21, 1916 - 100° April 17, 2006 - 101° April 18, 1925 - 100° May 4, 1947 - 100°

Current Heat Records

We could see a few daily heat records fall this week.

Here are the highest temperatures recorded at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport so far.

May 13: 95° (set in 1956)

May 14: 95° (set in 1955)

May 15: 97° (set in 2022)