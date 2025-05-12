Expand / Collapse search

Dallas weather: Here's when we usually see the first 100-degree day at DFW

Published  May 12, 2025 3:00pm CDT
    • Temperatures could hit 100 degrees on Wednesday.
    • From 1991 to 2020, the average first triple-digit day was on July 1.
    • The earliest day to ever hit the century mark in Dallas-Fort Worth was March 9, 1911.

Temperatures are expected to get near or above the 100-degree mark in Dallas-Fort Worth later this week.

It is much earlier than we usually see temperatures to crack the triple-digits, but it is far from the earliest ever.

First 100-Degree Day in Dallas-Fort Worth

From 1991 to 2020, the average first triple-digit day was on July 1.

Here is a look at the first 100-degree day over the last 6 years.

  • 2019: July 30
  • 2020: July 12
  • 2021: July 25
  • 2022: June 11
  • 2023: June 25
  • 2024: June 23

Earliest 100-Degree Days in Dallas-Fort Worth

Though May 14 is earlier than usual for DFW to see triple-digit days, we have seen earlier days in the past.

  1. March 9, 1911 - 100°
  2. March 21, 1916 - 100°
  3. April 17, 2006 - 101°
  4. April 18, 1925 - 100°
  5. May 4, 1947 - 100°

Current Heat Records

We could see a few daily heat records fall this week.

Here are the highest temperatures recorded at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport so far. 

  • May 13: 95° (set in 1956)
  • May 14: 95° (set in 1955)
  • May 15: 97° (set in 2022)

