Dallas weather: Here's when we usually see the first 100-degree day at DFW
Temperatures are expected to get near or above the 100-degree mark in Dallas-Fort Worth later this week.
It is much earlier than we usually see temperatures to crack the triple-digits, but it is far from the earliest ever.
First 100-Degree Day in Dallas-Fort Worth
From 1991 to 2020, the average first triple-digit day was on July 1.
Here is a look at the first 100-degree day over the last 6 years.
- 2019: July 30
- 2020: July 12
- 2021: July 25
- 2022: June 11
- 2023: June 25
- 2024: June 23
Earliest 100-Degree Days in Dallas-Fort Worth
Though May 14 is earlier than usual for DFW to see triple-digit days, we have seen earlier days in the past.
- March 9, 1911 - 100°
- March 21, 1916 - 100°
- April 17, 2006 - 101°
- April 18, 1925 - 100°
- May 4, 1947 - 100°
Current Heat Records
We could see a few daily heat records fall this week.
Here are the highest temperatures recorded at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport so far.
- May 13: 95° (set in 1956)
- May 14: 95° (set in 1955)
- May 15: 97° (set in 2022)
