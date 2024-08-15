Dallas County confirms first heat-related death of 2024

Dallas County Health and Human Services has confirmed its first heat-related death in 2024.

The patient was a 79-year-old female who did not have pre-existing medical conditions.

DCHHS says the woman was a resident of the City of Dallas.

The health department warns it is very easy to get very sick, very quickly, even for Texans who are accustomed to the heat.

MORE WEATHER HERE

"We encourage everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their children from heat-related illness as temperatures remain high throughout the summer. Hydrate constantly and limit your time outdoors to protect against the intense heat," said Dr. Philip Huang, the Director of DCHHS.

If your home does not have air conditioning, you may qualify for an emergency unit. You can call DCHHS at 214-819-1976.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures have been high this August and recently we've seen humidity along with it.

On Friday, the weather turns even hotter.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for temperatures that will feel 110 degrees or higher.

We will likely see the hottest temperatures of the season over the weekend, with highs expected to climb to 105 on Sunday.

Dallas-Fort Worth could finally see temperatures slip back below the triple-digit mark by next Thursday.



