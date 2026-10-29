Corn Soup
Ingredients
- 1 cup Yukon Gold potato, diced
- 2 stalks Celery, chopped
- 1/2 Yellow Onion, diced
- 2 Poblano Pepper, diced
- 4 cups Sweet Kernel Corn (2 cups whole / 2 cups puree)
- 1/4 lb unsalted butter
- 1 Tbsp Garlic, Minced
- 1 1/2 tsp Dry Oregano
- 1 Bay leave, whole
- 1 tsp Black ground pepper
- 1 tsp kosher salt (to taste)
- 1 Tbsp Chili Powder
- 1 1/2 cup Whole Milk
- 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
How to make corn soup
What's next:
1. Melt the butter in a pot over medium heat and sauté yellow onion, celery, and poblano pepper for 5–7 minutes.
2. Add minced garlic, oregano, chili powder, black pepper, and kosher salt; stir for 1 minute until fragrant
3. Incorporate diced potatoes and sweet corn kernels (add stock if needed to submerge potatoes), cover and simmer for 12–15 minutes until potatoes are tender.
4. Transfer 2 cups of the mixture to a blender, process on high until completely smooth, and return the puréed mixture to the pot.
5. Reduce heat to low; gently stir in milk, heavy cream, and bay leaf, warming through for 5 minutes without boiling.
6. Remove and discard bay leaf prior to cooling or service.
The Source: This recipe comes from Miriam Cocina Latina.