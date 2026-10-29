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Corn Soup

FOX 4
The Ten
Published October 29, 2026 12:27 PM CDT
Published October 29, 2026 12:27 PM CDT
Authentic Mexican recipes to try this Día de los Muertos
Authentic Mexican recipes to try this Día de los Muertos

Authentic Mexican recipes to try this Día de los Muertos

Miriam Cocina Latina is in studio today to make authentic corn soup!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Yukon Gold potato, diced
  • 2 stalks Celery, chopped
  • 1/2 Yellow Onion, diced
  • 2 Poblano Pepper, diced
  • 4 cups Sweet Kernel Corn (2 cups whole / 2 cups puree)
  • 1/4 lb unsalted butter
  • 1 Tbsp Garlic, Minced
  • 1 1/2 tsp Dry Oregano
  • 1 Bay leave, whole
  • 1 tsp Black ground pepper
  • 1 tsp kosher salt (to taste)
  • 1 Tbsp Chili Powder 
  • 1 1/2 cup Whole Milk
  • 1/2 cup Heavy Cream

How to make corn soup

What's next:

1. Melt the butter in a pot over medium heat and sauté yellow onion, celery, and poblano pepper for 5–7 minutes.
2. Add minced garlic, oregano, chili powder, black pepper, and kosher salt; stir for 1 minute until fragrant
3. Incorporate diced potatoes and sweet corn kernels (add stock if needed to submerge potatoes), cover and simmer for 12–15 minutes until potatoes are tender.
4. Transfer 2 cups of the mixture to a blender, process on high until completely smooth, and return the puréed mixture to the pot.
5. Reduce heat to low; gently stir in milk, heavy cream, and bay leaf, warming through for 5 minutes without boiling.
6. Remove and discard bay leaf prior to cooling or service.
 

The Source: This recipe comes from Miriam Cocina Latina. 

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