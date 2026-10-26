Dickies Arena renamed Ariat Arena in new 10-year partnership

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The Brief Fort Worth's Dickies Arena has changed its name to Ariat Arena. Trail Drive Managment Corp. and Ariat International agreed to a 10-year naming rights deal. Crews will install new permanent signs before the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in January.



The popular Fort Worth venue formerly known as Dickies Arena has a new name.

What we know:

Trail Drive Management Corp. and Ariat International announced Monday that the venue is now called Ariat Arena.

The change goes into effect immediately.

The 10-year agreement makes the apparel and footwear company the arena’s exclusive partner for Western wear, workwear, and boots.

The arena projects it will host more than 145 shows this year, including performances by Ty Myers, Riley Green, and Leon Bridges.

The venue will also host major sporting events like the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball first and second rounds and the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships.

The backstory:

Ariat opened a regional headquarters in Fort Worth in 2020 and a flagship store in Mule Alley in the Fort Worth Stockyards in 2022. The brand became a founding partner of the arena in 2023 and currently sponsors The Ariat Club, the arena's premium hospitality space.

Ariat invested $70 million in a two-phase expansion of its Fort Worth regional headquarters in 2025.

What they're saying:

"Fort Worth has played a huge part in Ariat’s growth, and the city and the State of Texas have been incredible partners every step of the way," Ariat CEO Liz O’Neill said.

"I can’t think of a better naming partner than Ariat... for our city’s cherished arena," Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said. "I’m incredibly grateful to Ariat for deepening its presence and investment in Fort Worth and for its commitment to the continued growth and vitality of our city."

What's next:

Fans will see new temporary signage featuring the Ariat name immediately.

Crews expect to install all permanent signage by the end of the year.

The 130th Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo begins Jan. 15.