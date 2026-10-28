Dallas' most dangerous intersections revealed in new traffic data

The Brief The I-35E and Highway 183 interchange ranked as Dallas' most crash-prone intersection in 2026, recording 70 collisions. Dallas recorded the highest crash severity rate among 11 Texas cities, with 3.7% of wrecks resulting in serious injuries or deaths. Unlike other surveyed cities where Friday was the worst day to drive, Dallas crashes peaked on Saturdays, with speeding cited as the top contributing factor.



A new data analysis reveals the most dangerous roads and intersections for Dallas drivers.

Using crash data from the Texas Department of Transportation through August 2026, the Patel Firm analyzed intersection-related crash patterns across 11 cities.

What we know:

The interchange at Interstate 35E and Highway 183 ranks as the most dangerous spot in Dallas for 2026.

The firm says the intersection, located near the Dallas Market Center where Mockingbird Lane crosses Crown Plaza, recorded 70 crashes.

Interstate 35E and Spur 366 followed closely with 69 crashes, while Interstate 635 and Skillman Street saw 61 crashes.

The analysis shows Dallas carries the highest crash severity rate of all 11 cities in the study.

Crashes resulting in serious injuries or fatalities reached 3.7% in Dallas, a stark contrast to the lowest recorded rate of 0.5% in Laredo.

By the numbers:

The data also highlighted specific trends for Dallas drivers compared to other cities.

While 10 out of the 11 surveyed cities saw crashes peak on Fridays, Dallas stood out as the only city where Saturday serves as the most dangerous day of the week to drive.

Other key findings for Dallas include:

Contributing factor : Failing to control speed ranked as the top reason for crashes, officials said.

Crash hour : The peak time for collisions occurs during the evening commute between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Age: The most frequently occurring age for people involved in Dallas crashes is 25. Across all surveyed cities, the age skewed consistently young, typically falling between 18 and 26.

The full report can be read here.