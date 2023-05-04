The Tex Factor: The Wizard of Saturday Morning

H.R. Pufnstuf, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, Land of the Lost, and Lidsville are just a few of the 26 television shows and specials Sid and Marty Krofft created in the late 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Their kid's shows were known for their over-the-top costumed characters, outrageous storylines, and campy effects.

The Tex Factor takes you behind the scenes with Sid Krofft to learn about his 81 years in entertainment, his Texas roots, his puppet theater at Six Flags over Texas, and his storied television career, which spans decades with shows like "The Lost Saucer," "Wonderbug" and "The Bugaloos," to prime-time hits with the "Donny and Marie show," "The Brady Bunch Hour," "The Barbara Mandell Show," and "Pryor’s Place," starring Richard Pryor.

