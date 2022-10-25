The Tex Factor: The Sugar Factory

It’s the most "Instagram-ed" restaurant in the nation and if you’ve seen the Sugar Factory’s over-the-top menu items, you would know why.

Nick Cannon was the guest DJ for the Dallas Sugar Factory grand opening last year and while we were capturing it, we couldn’t stop thinking about the insane milkshakes they serve. Trust us, they’re more like a meal than a drink.

Their lead pastry chef shows you how she makes those top-selling shakes and told us how her grandmother played a significant role in her dream of making sweet treats.

Their smokey, candy-filled goblet drinks are nearly as crazy as their King Kong Sundae made with twenty-four scoops of ice cream and topped with candy, churros, and cotton candy.

WARNING: You may need to see a dentist after watching this story.

