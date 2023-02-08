The Tex Factor: Rolling with the Devils

The sport of roller derby is nothing like it’s portrayed in the movies, but it is real, and it is really physical.

The all-inclusive Dallas Derby Devils are not shy when it comes to scoring points and keeping their opponents from scoring points at the same time.

The Tex Factor delves into roller derby culture, shows you the growing sport, explains the rules and takes you to Waco to see some of Texas’ top players battling it out on the oval flat track.

Learn more here.