The Tex Factor: Driving Into History

By Chris Ivey
The Tex Factor get a personal tour of the Vintage Car Museum & Event Center. Owner Tom Moncrief shows us his famous collection, from cars used in The Godfather to one owned by President Lyndon Johnson.

WEATHERFORD, Texas - Tom Moncrief loved cars growing up and even learned to work on them as a boy. 

That might explain why he has such an eclectic vintage car collection in Weatherford. 

He bought an abandoned 30’s era gas station and turned it into the Vintage Car Museum and Event Center. 

Tom gave The Tex Factor a personal tour and told us about his famous "movie" cars seen in "The Godfather," "Pearl Harbor" and "12 Mighty Orphans." He showed us his rare convertible Lincoln, previously owned by President Lyndon B. Johnson, and told us the story of his one-of-a-kind 1939 Alvis, a car his family once owned and was later rediscovered in a barn. 

