The Tex Factor: A Bicycle Built For Five

One of Aaron Powell’s employees talked him into appearing on Shark Tank, so he dove in headfirst, pitching his Bunch Bike, an electric cargo bike with room in front for dogs, kids, groceries, and more.

The Tex Factor talked to Aaron about the deal he made with tank investor Barbara Corcoran and later another shark who wasn’t even on the panel at the time.

Aaron told us about an awkward moment he had during the taping of the show during COVID and learn why Bunch Bikes is changing the lives of first responders, educators, people with disabilities, and a North Texas mother with identical quadruplet sons.

More on Bunch Bikes here.