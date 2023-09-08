Texas To-Do List: Breakout Games' Clue-themed escape room

Whether you’re a fan of puzzles, or you’re just looking for some indoor plans, grab your candlestick and meet me in the billiards room in this next location on this week’s Texas To-Do List – Breakout Games Escape Rooms in Plano.

"Breakout Escape Rooms is a one-hour interactive experience where you are solving a series of puzzles and clues; your goal being to solve everything in order to escape within a one-hour time limit," said Sot: Jeffrey Gershenfeld, the general manager.

You can find locations in both Plano and Arlington. However, games that are available at one breakout may not be at the other.

"At our Plano location, we have five different rooms to select from, and that includes our new Wild West and our Clue room- the board game from Hasbro," Gershenfeld said.

If you’re a fan of the Clue board game, you’re in for a treat because this Clue room is the real deal and features all the trademarked characters.

"Correct. It’s not a knockoff. We made this room in collaboration with Hasbro. It’s got all of the characters from the game. We have built a version of the Clue mansion in real life, and you are going to be finding potential weapons. You’re going to be finding secret passageways all throughout the mansion. You will have to, just like the board game, figure out who did it, with what weapon, and in what room," Gershenfeld said.

Are you hoping to play Professor Plum or Colonel Mustard? Unfortunately, those roles are already filled.

"You do not play the role of one of the characters. The characters are in the mansion at the same time you are, just not in the rooms you are in. You are going undercover as the kitchen staff. So, that’s your ‘in.’ And you will be cooking dinner for the guests, and that’s what gives you access to explore parts of the mansion without anyone noticing," Gershenfeld said.

If you and your team get stumped, don’t forget to ask for clues! Your game master will help you as much or as little as you’d like.

"When you play your game, you will have a game master who is constantly watching and listening to you over our camera system. They will give you as much help as you need. So, at any point which you’re feeling lost or stuck or even frustrated, you can always ask for a push in the right direction. We’re going to make sure you’re not stuck on anything for too long," Gershenfeld said.

While this is an escape room, you’re never actually locked in. So, fear not, my claustrophobic friends.

"None of the doors here have locks on them. So, at any point, if you’re feeling claustrophobic, if you feel like you need to get out of the room, you can just leave at any point. You’re never going to be trapped anywhere. You’re not going to be in any cramped or confined spaces," said Gershenfeld.

Even if puzzles aren’t your thing, these rooms require a lot less brain power than you would think.

"It has nothing to do with intelligence. If anything, the problem most people have is overcomplicating it," Gershenfeld said.

If you would like to watch us navigate our way through the escape room, you can find the full story on FOX 4’s YouTube page.

"Our rooms are designed for anywhere between two players and up to about seven or eight players, depending on the room. We recommend a group size of about four to five for the best experience. But we can do up to eight or so if you have a larger group," Gershenfeld said.