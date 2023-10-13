Texas To-Do List: McFly's Pub

There's a local pub that allows you to time travel, and you don't even need a DeLorean. Although, maybe having one might not hurt.

For this week's Texas To-Do List, we are introducing you to McFly's Pub in Fort Worth.

"It's a spot where people can get together and take a break from life and have a little bit like when they're kids, have an adventure and hopefully have a different experience than just a normal bar. It's more about having something to talk about rather than just sitting in a barstool," said Casey Smith, the owner of McFly's Pub.

The name "McFly's Pub" might make you to believe that this is just a Back to the Future-themed bar. Instead, think of this more like a giant DeLorean that brings you to a different era.

Image 1 of 13 ▼

"To me, it's a time travel bar, which obviously has a lot to do with Back to the Future. But also, like there's just a lot of old photographs and just things that maybe make you feel like you don't know exactly what time period you're in," said Smith.

The overall decor definitely favors the popular trilogy. The walls are lined with quite the impressive collection of Doc and Marty novelties.

"I used to own a place called The Warehouse, and it was a music venue, and I was starting collecting odd things then. It kind of kickstarted it. And then I went Back to the Future and just started Facebook marketing and finding people that had fun things. It's growing, and then people bring stuff in pretty regularly. A lot of the collection is from our customers," Smith added.

Take your time to look at all the artwork and knickknacks. And if you look close enough, you might find the item that will land you a prize.

"We pick different items, and we hide them every day. If you find it, you get a bonus from the bar. It's a draft beer or a well drink. But, it's a fun thing. Some people have found it like 15 times. They're usually hidden up in the ceiling or behind something or like maybe just a little bit sticking out. It's usually pretty hard to find. We try to make it hard," Smith teased.

You don't need to be a Back to the Future fanatic to enjoy this neighborhood pub. They have tons of events happening almost every night, ranging from trivia, Mario Kart tournaments, live music, food trucks, and they just won Best Open Mic in Fort Worth for the second year in a row from Fort Worth Weekly.

"We have a lot of musicians and stuff like that that are going to draw people that aren't totally necessarily interested in the future. But we try to create a good vibe to where everybody enjoys it, regardless of the theme," Smith noted.

McFly's Pub will occasionally have special celebrity appearances, which is the perfect time to introduce your kids to the true classic movies. For special events, everyone is welcomed.

"When we do events, especially when it involves like a movie or something like that, kids are welcome because parents want to share the movies they had with their children. And so it's kind of like a bonding experience. We usually kind of wind it down by about 9 or 10 at night, you know, and then it's more of a bar," said Smith.

They also have signature drinks that range from classics to adventurous.

Address: 6104 LTJG Barnett Rd. Fort Worth, TX 76114

