How to watch live news coverage, find election results on Election Night

Election Day is upon us, and Americans are eagerly awaiting to see who will become the country's 47th president and the outcome of several other races.

In a deeply divided nation, the election is a true toss-up between Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump.

In Texas, Ted Cruz is attempting to hold his Senate seat amid a challenge from Dallas Congressman Colin Allred.

If you're making Election Night plans, FOX 4 is the place for you to track real-time election results, get breaking news alerts and watch live local coverage from Texas and around the country.

How to track election results

You can watch the map below for election results for president, Congress and governors across the United States.

The results will start to come in after polls on the East Coast close at 6 p.m. CT.

Texas is expected to see its first results shortly after 7 p.m. CT.

How to watch live Election Night news coverage

Stream live Election Night coverage with FOX 4 News beginning at 4 p.m. CT.

We will have live coverage on FOX 4 and FOX LOCAL throughout the night.

There will be special local election coverage on KDFI 27 and FOX LOCAL from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On our connected-TV app, FOX 4 News will highlight local and national coverage from the FOX 4 news team, plus live local news coverage from five key swing states: FOX 29 News Philadelphia, FOX 5 Atlanta, FOX 2 Detroit, FOX6 News Milwaukee, FOX6 News Milwaukee and FOX 10 Phoenix.

On FOX LOCAL mobile, you can stream Election Night coverage on the go and track election maps and results. We'll send breaking news alerts when races are called.

Check out the media player above if you'd like to tune in to national news coverage from LiveNOW from FOX.



