LIVE: US election results

Millions of Americans have gone to the polls to place their votes for who they want to represent them.

The most-watched race will be who takes the White House. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have engaged in an unprecedented presidential campaign.

Several other races will help shape the future of the country.

There are 34 Senate races that will be decided across the country, including the tightly-contested race in Texas between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred.

All 435 seats in the US House are on the ballot.

11 states will also be electing a governor.

Watch the results as they come in live.

