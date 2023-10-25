World Series Tickets: Here's how much it will cost you to see Rangers-Diamondbacks Game 1
ARLINGTON, Texas - Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks is the hot ticket in town.
Friday night's game is sold out, but there are plenty of tickets available on the re-sale market if you are willing to pay up.
The FOX 4 Digital Team looked at some popular resale sites to see just how much people were trying to sell their tickets for as of noon on Wednesday.
Ticketmaster
- Cheapest ticket: Standing Room - $456 before fees
- Cheapest seat: Section 235, Row 9 - $658 before fees
Seat Geek
- Cheapest ticket: Standing Room - $394 before fees
- Cheapest seat: Section 321, Row 9 - $533 before fees
TickPick
- Cheapest ticket: Standing Room - $527 all-in
- Cheapest seat: Section 306, Row 2 - $886 all-in
Gametime
- Cheapest ticket: Standing Room - $455 before fees
- Cheapest seat: Section 321, Row 5 - $604 before fees
Vivid Seats
- Cheapest ticket: Standing Room - $435 before fees
- Cheapest seat: Section 323, Row 5 - $609 each