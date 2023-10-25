World Series Tickets: Here's how much it will cost you to see Rangers-Diamondbacks Game 1

Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks is the hot ticket in town.

Friday night's game is sold out, but there are plenty of tickets available on the re-sale market if you are willing to pay up.

The FOX 4 Digital Team looked at some popular resale sites to see just how much people were trying to sell their tickets for as of noon on Wednesday.

Ticketmaster

Cheapest ticket: Standing Room - $456 before fees

Cheapest seat: Section 235, Row 9 - $658 before fees

Seat Geek

Cheapest ticket: Standing Room - $394 before fees

Cheapest seat: Section 321, Row 9 - $533 before fees

TickPick

Cheapest ticket: Standing Room - $527 all-in

Cheapest seat: Section 306, Row 2 - $886 all-in

Gametime

Cheapest ticket: Standing Room - $455 before fees

Cheapest seat: Section 321, Row 5 - $604 before fees

Vivid Seats