World Series: A look at how Chase Field compares to Globe Life Field

Texas Rangers
World Series: A look inside Arizona's Chase Field

Chase Field is home to the Arizona Diamondbacks. But for the next two days the Rangers have to get comfortable there as well. FOX 4's Paige Ellenberger compares it to Globe Life Field.

For the next two days, the Texas Rangers must get comfortable in Chase Field, the home to the Arizona Diamondbacks. 

Here’s how the ballpark in Phoenix compares to Globe Life Field. 

Chase Field is a beautiful stadium with more than 40,000 seats. And like Globe Life Field, it has a retractable roof.

There’s no light rail in Arlington. In Phoenix, there’s a stop right by the ballpark.

But the main attraction at Chase Field is the pool. 

The Diamondbacks have cooled off after big wins in their 4-foot-deep pool situated below right center field fans.

"It’s really fun to see them just let loose and jump in and enjoy the moment," a spokeswoman for Chase Field said.

And while Globe Life Field has the 2-foot-long lobster rolls, hot dogs, and hamburgers, Chase Field’s new World Series menu items include things like tenderloin nachos and Cajun shrimp fries with garlic cheese sauce.

So far, the Rangers haven’t had any trouble making themselves right at home. 

The team is looking forward to making a splash in the World Series at Chase Field.