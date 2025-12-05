World Cup 2026: Will Mexico play at AT&T Stadium?

The Brief Mexico will play in the 2026 World Cup. The team is not scheduled to play any games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. El Tri could play in North Texas if they make the semi-finals of the tournament.



Mexico is gearing up for an appearance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington is slated to host nine matches in the World Cup, the most of any city, but there's only a small chance that El Tri will play in North Texas.

Will Mexico play at AT&T Stadium?

Mexico does not have any games scheduled at AT&T Stadium for the Group Stage.

If they advance, there is an opportunity for El Tri to play in Arlington.

Mexico would have to reach the semi-finals of the tournament after finishing second or third in Group A.

Mexico World Cup Group

ARLINGTON, TX - JUNE 18: Mexico fans cheer in the stands after their teams scores a goal during the Concacaf Gold Cup Group stage match between Suriname and Mexico on June 18, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Expand

Mexico is in Group A of the World Cup.

The draw on Friday, Dec. 5, will determine the other three countries that will be in the group.

Mexico will play the three other teams during the group stage.

Mexico World Cup Schedule: Group Stage

Mexico will play all of its Group Stage games in its home country, including the opening game of the tournament.

Thursday, June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City

Thursday, June 18 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara

Wednesday, June 24 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City

Mexico's opponents will be determined by the FIFA World Cup draw on Friday, Dec. 5.

The exact start times and fixtures will be released on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Has Mexico ever won a World Cup?

Mexico has never won a World Cup.

What is the farthest Mexico has ever advanced in the World Cup?

Mexico has made the quarterfinals of the World Cup twice, once in 1970 and once in 1986.