World Cup 2026: Mexico Schedule

Mexico is looking to make a deep run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As a host country, Mexico automatically qualified and will play multiple games in front of a raucous home crowd.

Mexico World Cup Schedule: Group Stage

Mexico will play all of its Group Stage games in its home country, including the opening game of the tournament.

Thursday, June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City

Thursday, June 18 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara

Wednesday, June 24 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City

Mexico's opponents will be determined by the FIFA World Cup draw on Friday, Dec. 5.

The exact start times and fixtures will be released on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Mexico World Cup Group

ARLINGTON, TX - JUNE 18: Mexico fans cheer in the stands after their teams scores a goal during the Concacaf Gold Cup Group stage match between Suriname and Mexico on June 18, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Mexico is in Group A of the World Cup.

The draw on Friday, Dec. 5, will determine the other three countries that will be in the group.

Mexico will play the three other teams during the Group Stage.

Has Mexico ever won a World Cup?

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 18: Cesar Montes #3 of Mexico celebrates with his teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the Group Stage - Group A match between Suriname and Mexico as part of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium

Mexico has never won a World Cup.

What is the farthest Mexico has ever advanced in the World Cup?

Mexico has made the quarterfinals of the World Cup twice, once in 1970 and once in 1986.

How did Mexico do last World Cup?

Mexico was eliminated during the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup.

El Tri tied Poland 0-0, lost to Argentina 2-0 and defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1.

Mexico FIFA World Ranking

Mexico is 15th in the current FIFA World Rankings.