World Cup 2026: What to know about Group I
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off in June.
Here's a closer look at the teams in Group I.
Teams in Group I
- France
- Senegal
- Winner of Playoff 2: Iraq, Bolivia, Suriname
- Norway
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group I Schedule
The games for Group I will be held at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and BMO Field in Toronto.
- June 16: TBD vs. TBD - Boston
- June 16: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey
- June 22: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia
- June 22: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Boston
France
- Population: 68M
- Primary language(s): French
- Fun fact: Most visited country in the world.
- Player to watch: Kylian Mbappé
- FIFA Ranking: 3
Senegal
- Population: 18M
- Primary language(s): French
- Fun fact: Nicknamed the Lions of Teranga.
- Player to watch: Sadio Mané
- FIFA Ranking: 19
Winner of Playoff 2
- The third team will be the winner of the Playoff 2 matches between Iraq, Bolivia, and Suriname.
Norway
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 16: Alessandro Bastoni of Italy (L) and Davide Frattesi of Italy (R) defend against Erling Haaland of Norway (C) during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Italyand Norway at San Siro Stadium on November 16, 2025 i
- Population: 5.5M
- Primary language(s): Norwegian
- Fun fact: Fjords were carved by ancient glaciers.
- Player to watch: Erling Haaland
- FIFA Ranking: 29
The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.