World Cup 2026: What to know about Group G
The 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway in June.
The four teams in Group G will play its games on the West Coast.
Here's what you need to know.
Teams in Group G
- Belgium
- Egypt
- Iran
- New Zealand
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group G Schedule
The games for Group G will be held at BC Place in Vancouver, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Lumen Field in Seattle.
- June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Seattle
- June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Los Angeles
- June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Vancouver
- June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Los Angeles
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Vancouver
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Seattle
Belgium
Belgium's Youri Tielemans pictured during a training session of the Red Devils, the Belgian national soccer team, in Liege on Monday 17 November 2025. The team is preparing for its last World Cup 2026 qualification match against Liechtenstein tomorro
- Population: 11.8M
- Primary language(s): Dutch, French, German
- Fun fact: The "Red Devils" nickname dates to 1906.
- Player to watch: Kevin De Bruyne
- FIFA Ranking: 8
Egypt
- Population: 112M
- Primary language(s): Arabic
- Fun fact: The only one of the Seven Ancient Wonders still standing.
- Player to watch: Mohamed Salah
- FIFA Ranking: 34
Iran
- Population: 89M
- Primary language(s): Persian (Farsi)
- Fun fact: Ancient Persia once spanned three continents
- Player to watch: Mehdi Taremi
- FIFA Ranking: 20
New Zealand
- Population: 5.2M
- Primary language(s): English, Māori
- Fun fact: No native land snakes—none!
- Player to watch: Chris Wood
- FIFA Ranking: 86
The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.