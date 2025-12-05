World Cup 2026: What to know about Group G

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in June. Group G features Belgium, Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand. Group G will play its games in Seattle, LA and Vancouver.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway in June.

The four teams in Group G will play its games on the West Coast.

Here's what you need to know.

Teams in Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group G Schedule

The games for Group G will be held at BC Place in Vancouver, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Lumen Field in Seattle.

June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Seattle

June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Los Angeles

June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Vancouver

June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Los Angeles

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Vancouver

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Seattle

Belgium

Belgium's Youri Tielemans pictured during a training session of the Red Devils, the Belgian national soccer team, in Liege on Monday 17 November 2025. The team is preparing for its last World Cup 2026 qualification match against Liechtenstein tomorro Expand

Population: 11.8M

Primary language(s): Dutch, French, German

Fun fact: The "Red Devils" nickname dates to 1906.

Player to watch: Kevin De Bruyne

FIFA Ranking: 8

Egypt

Population: 112M

Primary language(s): Arabic

Fun fact: The only one of the Seven Ancient Wonders still standing.

Player to watch: Mohamed Salah

FIFA Ranking: 34

Iran

Population: 89M

Primary language(s): Persian (Farsi)

Fun fact: Ancient Persia once spanned three continents

Player to watch: Mehdi Taremi

FIFA Ranking: 20

New Zealand

Population: 5.2M

Primary language(s): English, Māori

Fun fact: No native land snakes—none!

Player to watch: Chris Wood

FIFA Ranking: 86