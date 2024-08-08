World Champion Texas Rangers will visit the White House today

article

It’s been nine months since the Texas Rangers won the World Series, but they’ll get the chance to celebrate again with the President of the United States on Thursday.

It’s just one of the reasons the team is in the news on Thursday.

The Rangers reportedly signed 17-year-old outfielder David Ortiz, Jr., the son of David Ortiz a.k.a. Big Papi.

The Hall of Famer posted the news on Instagram and thanked the Rangers, saying, "Thanks for the opportunity to build a big leaguer."

In another post, the Red Sox icon called his son "a criminal with a bat."

Reports say the $225,000 deal includes a scholarship and signing bonus.

Ortiz Jr. now joins the sons of former Rangers Adrian Beltre and Vladimir Guerro as some of the team’s top prospects.

The Rangers, in the meantime, lost another home game to the Astros on Wednesday.

Houston started strong, building a 5-0 lead.

Marcus Semien tried to rally with his 17th home run, but Texas fell short in the 6-4 loss.

They’re now 5.5 games behind first-place Houston in the AL West.

Manager Bruce Bochy said with 47 games left in the regular season, there’s still time to turn things around.

"We still have a lot of August left. We have September. We just have to find a way to get on a roll. We’ve been saying that. How that’s going to happen is pitch a little better and swing the bats a little bit better. This team has it in them, and I still believe that. You just have to keep believing too," Bochy said.

The Rangers are off on Thursday to celebrate with President Biden at the White House.

It will be the first time the Rangers have made a White House visit after winning the first championship in franchise history by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rangers open a weekend series in New York against the Yankees on Friday night.