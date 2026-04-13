WNBA Draft No. 1 Pick: Dallas Wings prepare for 2026 selection

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The Brief The Dallas Wings hold the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year as the WNBA Draft kicks off Monday night at 6 p.m. No clear front-runner has emerged for the top spot, with Awa Fam, Lauren Betts, Azzi Fudd, and Olivia Miles all being considered. A public watch party begins at 5:30 p.m. at Happiest Hour in Downtown Dallas, featuring a message from GM Curt Miller and free food for early arrivals.



The WNBA Draft gets underway on Monday night, and for the second year in a row, the Dallas Wings have the No. 1 overall pick.

WNBA Draft

All eyes will be on Dallas as this year’s first WNBA player is drafted. But the Wings’ choice will not be as cut and dry as it was last year.

Dallas had the No. 1 pick in 2025 and chose the obvious choice in Paige Bueckers.

For 2026, mock drafts are all over the place.

Spanish center Awa Fam has topped a number of them. But there’s also Lauren Betts, who helped the UCLA Bruins win a national championship.

UConn’s Azzi Fudd also remains a favorite. She played with Bueckers at UConn, and together they won a title.

Though at least one expert has TCU guard Olivia Miles sliding into the No. 1 spot.

Watch Party

The team will have a draft watch party at Happiest Hour in Downtown Dallas. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the draft gets underway at 6 p.m.

Team General Manager Curt Miller will be there and is expected to give a private message ahead of the first pick.

The first 300 fans in line get free food.