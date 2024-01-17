Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies after suffering heart attack

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack during a team dinner in Utah, the team confirmed.

Milojević, 46, was attending a private team dinner at a restaurant in Salt Lake City on Tuesday when he experienced the medical emergency.

Despite life-saving efforts, he died Wednesday morning, the Warriors communications team wrote in a statement.

"We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing," said Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr. "This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable."

Milojević, a former professional basketball player, was in his third season with Golden State as an assistant coach.

Before joining the Warriors, Milojević spent the 2021 season as head coach of KK Budućnost in the Adriatic League in Montenegro.

The Belgrade native was a member of the San Antonio Spurs in 2017 and the Houston Rockets in 2018.

The Warriors were in Utah to take on the Jazz on Wednesday, but the game was postponed.