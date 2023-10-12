Former Dallas Cowboy Walt Garrison passes away at the age of 79

article

Former Dallas Cowboy Walt Garrison has passed away at the age of 79.

Garrison, who was a standout fullback for the Cowboys and Oklahoma State Cowboys, was also a cowboy off the field and performed in rodeos.

After being born in Denton, he went to high school in Lewisville, before going to OSU for college. Garrison was then drafted by the Cowboys in the 5th round.

He played for the Cowboys from 1966-74, until he injured his knee while steer wrestling in 1975, when he was 30.

Garrison was part of the Cowboys team that beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 1972.

NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 16: Walt Garrison #32 of the Dallas Cowboys decides to run for it during Super Bowl VI against the Miami Dolphins at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Lousiana on January 16, 1972. (Photo by Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

He showed his ability as a Cowboy on the football field and a cowboy off it by being named to the Dallas Cowboys' 25th anniversary team and being inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.