Von Miller describes the "dream" of finally playing for the Dallas Cowboys

The Brief Dallas Cowboys defensive end Von Miller spoke to the media on Monday for the first time since signing with the team over the weekend. Miller described being able to play for the Cowboys as "a dream" after growing up as a fan of the team and playing his high school football at DeSoto. The future Hall of Famer compared winning a Super Bowl in Dallas to a "holiday" for fans, and wants to help the team break its 30-year championship drought.



Von Miller grew up as a Cowboys fan, and the newest member of the Cowboys spoke to the media today about how much it means to play for his hometown team.

Von Miller is a Dallas Cowboy

What they're saying:

"To be here with the Dallas Cowboys, back in my hometown, this is really cool."

Von Miller, the No. 2 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and the MVP of Super Bowl 50, signed with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The former DeSoto Eagle and Texas A&M Aggie spoke to the media in Oxnard for the first time since signing on Tuesday, describing the feeling of finally playing for his hometown team.

"It's like that movie Inception. Like a dream within a dream," Miller explained.

"I always wanted to play in a National Football League. And then you play for the Dallas Cowboys. You know, we're just going deep. We're going deep with a year 16 dream within the dream. It's super cool."

Miller said the Cowboys reached out in 2022, when Miller was a free agent, but he ended up signing with the Buffalo Bills. This offseason, he's been dropping hints about signing with Dallas on social media.

"I posted the first one with the 24 jersey and, you know, did the Cowboy stuff with the Cowboy gear and, you know, all of that stuff. So it kind of worked out how it was supposed to."

He also said he ran into quarterback Dak Prescott this summer when he was gambling in Las Vegas.

"I was like, 'Hey man, it's about time for Dak. It's about time. You know you got to break through one of these teams. You got to break through one of these years'," Miller said. "And then the Cowboys reached out, and I was just like, this is a song like, this is a song for me."

"Ultimately, you know, my love for the Dallas Cowboys, my chicken farm is here and my family's here, just about being a Dallas Cowboy and wearing that star. It was beneficial to me and my family. And that's what ultimately, made the decision for me."

Miller said he can still contribute to the team's defense even at 37-years-old, though he wouldn't set a goal for his sack total in 2026 on Tuesday.

He says he already has relationships with new teammates like Donovan Ezeiruaku and Quinnen Williams, and wants to be a great teammate to bring everyone together to the same goal.

"A lot of these guys, I've been fans of them before. And you just build off, you know, our common goal to win a Super Bowl."

SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Expand

A Super Bowl is something the Cowboys haven't won in 30 years, and Miller is well aware. He's won two in his career, but says the level of winning a Super Bowl with the Cowboys would be different than with the Broncos or Rams.

"The fans here are diehard fans, and if we're able to do that, if we're able to have a successful season and win the Super Bowl, it'd be a holiday in Dallas," Miller continued. "People love the Dallas Cowboys. They love them, hate them. But at the end of the day, they all root for the Dallas Cowboys. And for us to be able to win a Super Bowl, it'd be crazy in Dallas."