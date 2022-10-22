UTSA’s TD with 15 seconds left beats North Texas 31-27

article

Frank Harris’ 10-yard pass to De’Corian Clark with 15 seconds remaining lifted UTSA over North Texas 31-27 on Saturday to take sole possession of first place in Conference USA.

North Texas (5-3, 3-1) led just 6-3 at halftime and 13-10 through three quarters before the teams combined for 35 points in the final period.

The final three touchdowns came in the remaining 2 1/2 minutes. Harris passed 6 yards to Joshua Cephus then UNT responded with Austin Aune’s 1-yard toss to Isaiah Johnson with 1:38 remaining for a 27-24 lead.

The Roadrunners (6-2, 4-0) began their winning drive on their 25, converting a fourth-and-2 before Oscar Cardenas made a sensational one-handed catch down the middle to set UTSA up at the Mean Green 10. On the next play, Harris found Clark on the left side of the end zone.

Harris finished 27 of 39 for 238 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and added 75 rushing yards. Brenden Brady had 112 yards rushing with two scores.

Aune was 15-of-31 passing for 325 yards, three scores and a pick. Roderic Burns had 139 yards receiving.

UTSA won its fifth straight game. UNT had its eight-game conference win streak broken.