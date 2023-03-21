UNT prepared to face Oklahoma St. in NIT quarter-final

article

The UNT men’s basketball team hopes to continue its post-season run with a win in the National Invitational Tournament.

Players and coaches left Denton Monday for Stillwater, Oklahoma.

They’ll take on top-seeded Oklahoma State for a spot in the NIT Final Four.

This is the first time the Mean Green has reached the quarter-final round.

The coach said his team is hungry after missing out on a spot in the NCAA tournament.

"These guys don't want the season to end. They wanna keep playing and with the opportunity to go to Vegas on the line and play in the NIT with the last four teams left. I think these guys understand what's at stake and I know we'll play our best. But we'll have to play our best to beat Oklahoma sSate because they have a really good team," said Coach Grant McCasland.

If the Mean Green win Tuesday, they’ll play in the NIT semi-finals next week in Las Vegas.