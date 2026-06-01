UNT football to begin 2026 season on FOX Big Noon Kickoff

The Brief The University of North Texas will begin their 2026 football season in primetime on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff. The game will take place on September 6 at 11 a.m. CT against the Indiana Hoosiers, who won the College Football Playoff National Championship last season. UNT looks to continue the success the team had in 2025, where they went 12-2 and played for the American conference championship.



The Mean Green will kick off their 2026 football season in prime time against college football's defending national champions.

What we know:

The University of North Texas football team will be featured on FOX Big Noon Kickoff to begin the 2026 season.

UNT will travel to Bloomington, IN to take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. CT.

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 4: Antoinne Jimmerson #22 of the North Texas Mean Green runs the ball during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 4, 2014 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The backstory:

It's UNT's second-ever trip to play the Hoosiers on the road; in 2014, Indiana beat UNT by a 49-24 final score. UNT beat Indiana 24-21 in Denton in 2011 in the first catchup between the two programs.

Indiana is coming off a perfect season in 2025, where they went 16-0 and won the school's first ever football National Championship.

UNT also had a successful 2025 season. The Mean Green won a school record 12 games and played for the American conference title.

New head coach Neal Brown hopes to continue the success in Denton.