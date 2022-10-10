University of Texas video shows what it is like to be on the field for the Red River Showdown

Texas-OU is one of the most exciting rivalries in all of college football, and new video from the UT football team shows what it is like to actually be on the field for the big game.

The university's football team shared a video of the players running out of the tunnel and onto the field at the Cotton Bowl ahead of Saturday's Red River Showdown.

The crowd roars as the team, led by former Southlake quarterback Quinn Ewers, takes the field.

More than 92 thousand fans packed the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

READ MORE: Red River romp: Ewers back as Texas shuts out Oklahoma 49-0

FOX College Football analyst Joel Klatt summed up the video saying, "there is no place like Red River."

The game that followed was one of the biggest beatdowns in the history of the Texas-OU rivalry with the Longhorns winning 49-0.