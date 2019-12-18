U.S. Open Table Tennis Championship tournament underway in Fort Worth

Hundreds of table tennis players from around the world are in Fort Worth this week for the Seamaster U.S. Open Table Tennis Championships.

The city won a competitive bid to host the major sporting event at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Some of the world’s top players are competing, giving North Texans a preview of what is expected at the 2020 Olympics.

Players said when it comes to this tournament, it’s not an average basement ping-pong game. There’s much more than meets the eye.

“It takes a lot of mental strength. You have to know how to deal with your opponent right in front of you. You also have to be a good loser. You have to lose so much before you start winning. So a lot of people will quit and just do something they’re good at. For the past few years, I’ve gotten to a higher level so I’ve spent a majority of the time losing. But once you get past that, you have to set your ego aside, I would say,” said Chase Brockoven, a

The tournament runs through Saturday.

