U.S. Army Bowl moving to The Star in Frisco

article

The U.S. Army’s All-American Bowl will be played indoors at The Star in Frisco later this year.

About 80 high school football All-Americans will play in the event that also includes an All-Star and skills competition.

And the highly recruited players can announce their college commitments live on national signing day Dec. 22.

Hundreds of others will be invited to perform for college coaches in an NFL-style combine.

"There's so many great players out there. I think every great player deserves a platform and I think when you think about who's going to the NFL, it's not, it's not always the running back from Alabama. Again, there's always good players, but there's so many great players that we're still discovering," said Rich McGuiness, the chairman of the U.S. Army Bowl.

The Army Bowl moves to Frisco after more than 20 years in San Antonio.