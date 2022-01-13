Tyron Smith, Micah Parsons cleared from Cowboys’ COVID-19 list

article

Two of the Dallas Cowboys’ best players are off the COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s playoff game.

Offensive tackle Tyron Smith and linebacker Micah Parsons were back at practice Wednesday.

They will be available for the wild card game against San Francisco.

Safety Jayron Kearse is still on the COVID-19 list but could be cleared in time for the game.

Parsons said his battle with the virus was not fun.

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons placed in COVID-19 protocols

"I had some fatigue, some muscle aches, a sore throat, some congestion. I thought it was a cold but turns out it was COVID," he said.

But it could end up helping him going into the postseason.

"I feel great. You know, I got a whole bunch of rest. I feel like I had an extra bye week some of the players didn’t get. So, I feel refreshed and felt like I played after my last bye week. So, hopefully we can follow up like that," he said.

The Cowboys and the 49ers play Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

RELATED: 49ers-Cowboys playoff rivalry resumes after long wait