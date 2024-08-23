Trinity, Truth Byars, sisters from Richardson, both score in UT-SMU soccer game

Two sisters from Richardson faced off in the SMU-Texas college soccer match on Thursday.

Truth Byars of the SMU Mustangs played against her older sister Trinity, who plays for Texas.

The sisters had never played a match against each other at any level before Thursday.

Trinity Byars, a potential player for Team USA in the 2027 Women's World Cup, had a hat trick in the first half alone.

She ended the night with four goals and an assist.

The Texas senior is already the Longhorns' all-time leading goalscorer with 52 in her college career.

Later in the game, Truth Byars bagged a goal of her own, her first of the year.

"I thought it was so cool. It was a really good goal so I'm really glad she was able to get that shot off and score," Trinity said after the game.

"It always feels good to score a goal, but especially against my sister it felt great," Truth said with a smile.

Texas won the game 6-3.

The girls' parents and friends were all in attendance for the match.

"It's such a surreal moment, like, all my sisters have played soccer, so being able to have some of us at the collegiate level and being able to play against each other at the same time, I know they are so proud of us," said Trinity.