Trevon Diggs returns to practice, could be cleared to play against Lions

article

The Brief Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs rejoined practice on Sunday after missing the previous six games due to a concussion and knee injury. Diggs says he is feeling "100% better" and is ready to return to the defense for Thursday's game against the Lions. An official decision on his playing status is expected later this week.



Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs could be back on the field against the Detroit Lions this Thursday.

What we know:

On Sunday, Diggs rejoined his teammates on the practice field.

He has missed the previous six games after a concussion in what he called an "at-home accident." A knee injury was also added to his injury report during Week 8 against the Broncos.

A player participating in practice doesn’t automatically mean they’ll get to play in that week’s game, but it’s a good sign.

An official decision could come later this week after Diggs is medically cleared.

Related article

What they're saying:

Diggs told reporters he is feeling 100% better.

He also said he’s ready to be added back to a defense that’s helped the team win three straight after turning things around.

What we don't know:

Diggs still hasn’t revealed the details of his "at-home accident" but told reporters at the time that "life happens."

What's next:

Thursday’s game against the Lions will be on FOX 4. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.