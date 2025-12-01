Trevon Diggs returns to practice, could be cleared to play against Lions
DALLAS - Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs could be back on the field against the Detroit Lions this Thursday.
What we know:
On Sunday, Diggs rejoined his teammates on the practice field.
He has missed the previous six games after a concussion in what he called an "at-home accident." A knee injury was also added to his injury report during Week 8 against the Broncos.
A player participating in practice doesn’t automatically mean they’ll get to play in that week’s game, but it’s a good sign.
An official decision could come later this week after Diggs is medically cleared.
What they're saying:
Diggs told reporters he is feeling 100% better.
He also said he’s ready to be added back to a defense that’s helped the team win three straight after turning things around.
What we don't know:
Diggs still hasn’t revealed the details of his "at-home accident" but told reporters at the time that "life happens."
What's next:
Thursday’s game against the Lions will be on FOX 4. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Sports team and player interviews.