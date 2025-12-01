Expand / Collapse search

Trevon Diggs returns to practice, could be cleared to play against Lions

Published  December 1, 2025 12:29pm CST
Dallas Cowboys
The Brief

    • Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs rejoined practice on Sunday after missing the previous six games due to a concussion and knee injury.
    • Diggs says he is feeling "100% better" and is ready to return to the defense for Thursday's game against the Lions.
    • An official decision on his playing status is expected later this week.

DALLAS - Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs could be back on the field against the Detroit Lions this Thursday.

What we know:

On Sunday, Diggs rejoined his teammates on the practice field. 

He has missed the previous six games after a concussion in what he called an "at-home accident." A knee injury was also added to his injury report during Week 8 against the Broncos.

A player participating in practice doesn’t automatically mean they’ll get to play in that week’s game, but it’s a good sign.

An official decision could come later this week after Diggs is medically cleared.

What they're saying:

Diggs told reporters he is feeling 100% better.

He also said he’s ready to be added back to a defense that’s helped the team win three straight after turning things around.

What we don't know:

Diggs still hasn’t revealed the details of his "at-home accident" but told reporters at the time that "life happens."

What's next:

Thursday’s game against the Lions will be on FOX 4. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Sports team and player interviews.

