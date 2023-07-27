Tony Pollard ready to carry a bigger load for Dallas Cowboys

article

On the first day of practice at training camp, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy said he wants the running game to carry the offense this year.

That means running back Tony Pollard will be counted on heavily this season.

Pollard practiced Wednesday and appears to be fully recovered from a broken leg suffered in January’s playoff loss at San Francisco.

He is playing on the franchise tag, which pays him around $10 million.

Although he didn’t get a long-term deal, Pollard said he’s fired up about getting a chance to replace Ezekiel Elliott.

Zeke even reached out to him this week.

"Yea, he texted me today right before camp started just telling all the running backs to handle the business, take care of everything, and just good luck," Pollard said.

"What did that mean to you?" a reporter asked.

"It means a lot, you know. Just even with his situation right now not being anywhere but him still checking on us and just making sure we're all right," Pollard said. "It’s definitely different, you know, not having him out here with all the energy he brings. You know, it kinda reminds me of my rookie year. You know the holdout that he had and I was pretty much here the whole camp. So just trying to get used to it."

Zeke remains a free agent.

The Cowboys have one practice Thursday morning in Oxnard, California.