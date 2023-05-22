Tom Brady buying part of Las Vegas Raiders

article

Tom Brady may be retired as a quarterback, but he has found a new role in the NFL to scratch his competitive itch.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is buying a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, owned by Mark Davis.

"A sale of a monitory share of the Raiders to Brady has been agreed to and submitted to the league office for approval. Won’t be done at the NFL spring meeting but ball is rolling on it," Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer tweeted.

In March, the former NFL MVP became a minority owner of the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, also owned by Davis, the Associated Press reported.

Brady briefly retired after the 2021 season but returned for a final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And he retired on Feb. 1 at age 45 after an illustrious 23-year career.

Last year, FOX announced that Brady would join FOX Sports as a lead analyst on a 10-year, $375 million deal once his playing career finally ended. The network said Brady would call the premier game of the NFL weekend and broadcast alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

FOX Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch called it a long-term commitment.

Brady also has a fitness and nutrition business called TB12 which he launched with his trainer Alex Guerrero and modeled after his daily habits as an elite athlete. He also operates the TB12 Foundation , a charitable arm of his fitness business, which runs programs for at-risk athletes that may not be able to access innovative performance and wellness resources.

The former New England Patriots QB was also the executive producer for the film "80 For Brady," inspired by the true story of four best friends who take a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see Brady play.

Brady is the NFL’s career leader in yards passing (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP of the game five times.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



